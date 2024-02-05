The US Senate presented a bill on support for Ukraine in the amount of $60.06 billion

The US Senate presented a compromise bill on border protection, aid to Ukraine and Israel in the amount of $118.28 billion.

The document is published on the website of the American legislative body.

US President Joe Biden called on Congress to "come together and quickly pass this bipartisan deal," according to the White House website.

The document distributes funds as follows:

$60.06 billion — to support Ukraine;

$14.1 billion — to support Israel;

$20.2 billion for border protection.

At the same time, money for Ukraine will be distributed as follows:

about $14 billion is earmarked for the purchase of new weapons from American military-industrial complex companies;

$15 billion — for the military training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as for the exchange of intelligence and other support measures;

about $8 billion — for direct budget support of Ukraine;

$1.58 billion to support the Ukrainian economy.

According to Biden, if the US "does not stop Putinʼs appetite for power and control in Ukraine, it will not be limited to Ukraine and the price for America will increase."

"I urge Congress to come together and quickly pass this bipartisan agreement. Put it on my desk so I can immediately sign it into law," Biden emphasized.

They also plan to allocate $20 billion to replenish military stocks in the United States. In addition, the document includes funding for humanitarian aid in the Red Sea and Taiwan.

The main difference in the new proposal is that more than $13 billion is allocated to border security, which has been the main point of contention during months of negotiations in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the vote on the bill will take place no later than February 7.