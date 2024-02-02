The US Senate will vote on financial aid to Ukraine by February 7

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the US Senate will vote next week on a supplemental national security bill that includes a bipartisan deal on border security and aid to Ukraine and Israel.

According to him, the text of the agreement will be made public on Friday or Sunday, and the vote will be held no later than Wednesday, February 7.

Citing one of the leading negotiators, Independent Senator Kirsten Sinema, Axios reports that the negotiators from both parties in the US Senate will also announce today the long-awaited agreement to stop the flow of migrants across the US-Mexico border.

However, it is not known whether the Senate leadership will allow amendments to be made to the package, which could significantly delay the final vote. Itʼs also still unclear whether House Speaker Mike Johnson will put it up for a vote in the House if the bill passes the Senate.