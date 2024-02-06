Zelensky informed about a new mechanism for booking employees of enterprises

Under conditions of full-scale Russian aggression, Ukraine needs to ensure business operations as much as possible. Volodymyr Zelensky informed about this in Cherkasy during the regional meeting of the Congress of local and regional authorities.

According to him, all businesses are important for Ukraine: "every farmer, every person, even the one that provides 10, 20, 30 jobs."

The President emphasized that the number one issue for the country is air defense, which Ukraine will build up with both domestic systems, primarily means of radio-electronic warfare, and powerful Western-style air defense systems.

Therefore, soon they plan to develop a new fair mechanism for booking employees of enterprises subject to military conscription. He emphasized the need for an open dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs regarding this issue.

“We all support our soldiers, but without the people who work, there will be no paychecks. It is very necessary to save the economy. But at the same time, we must not forget: we cannot leave the guys on the front line without rotation. This is also very important. Today it is a priority. That is why we adhere to this formula: you fight or work for the state," Zelensky noted.

He added that he asked economists and law enforcement officers to develop a special approach to business that works completely legally.

"Honest Ukrainian business, so that there are no questions from tax officials and law enforcement officers about such people during the war," Zelensky emphasized, adding that such protection from the state should apply not only to managers and owners of companies, but also to their employees.