Zelenskyy discussed the defense of the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region with the “East” air command

During a working trip to Dnipropetrovsk region on February 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the location of the air command "East", which is responsible for protecting the skies of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions.

As reported by the Presidentʼs Office, Zelensky discussed with the command the protection and cover from the air of cities and communities, critical infrastructure facilities and the front line. Further strengthening of mobile fire groups and electronic warfare was also discussed.

They raised the topic of using Western and hybrid air defense systems and strengthening the capabilities of Air Defence "East" taking into account the future arrival of weapons.

In the evening address, the president added that the Dnipropetrovsk region is under constant danger, as the Russians see the region as one of the main targets for attacks. He also mentioned the recent attacks on Kryvyi Rih. The state leadership is working on strengthening the air defense and electronic defense system.