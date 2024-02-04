In the Sumy region, the military repelled the Russian reconaissance group

In the Sumy direction, the Territorial Defense Forces stopped an attempt by Russian saboteurs to cross the state border of Ukraine.

This was announced by the commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Nayev.

On the approaches to the Glukhiv community in the evening of February 3, Ukrainian soldiers noticed the movement of an armed group of ten people. The military started a shooting battle and called up anti-sabotage reserves from their battalion.

Mortars joined the battle. After the losses, the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group changed tactics and split into two groups. One, under the cover of its artillery, evacuated the wounded and dead, and the other tried to bypass the stronghold from the flank.

During this time, a counter-sabotage group arrived at the battle site. She pushed the invaders beyond the state border.