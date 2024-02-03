The police have identified two children who died in January as a result of the Russian strike on Donetsk region

Forensic experts identified body fragments found after Russian shelling of the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region on January 6.

Investigators and forensic experts confirmed that a 7-year-old boy died during the shelling of the village of Rivne. The Russians also killed a 14-year-old teenager during the shelling of the city of Pokrovsk.

So far, nine victims of the January 6 rocket attack have been identified — the identities of two more deceased boys, aged 9 and 16, remain to be established.