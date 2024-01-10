The police identified the seven dead in Pokrovsk and Rivne. People died from a missile attack

In the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region, investigators continue to examine body fragments recovered from the site of the Russian missile attack on January 6. For now, they have already identified seven dead.

This is reported by the National Police of Kyiv.

At this time, it was possible to establish:

the four dead in the village of Rivne — a three-year-old girl, her father and mother, 32 and 30 years old, and a 59-year-old grandmother;

three in Pokrovsk — a 34-year-old man and two women aged 37 and 39.

The police have yet to establish the identities of the four dead.

On January 6, Russia fired 8 S-300 missiles at the Pokrovsky District. It happened around 3:00 p.m. The city of Pokrovsk and the village of Rivne came under attack. 11 people died there, including five children.