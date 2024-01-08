Search operations on the ground have been completed in the Pokrovsk district. It was possible to identify the bodies of five victims

Search and rescue operations were completed at the sites of shelling in the Pokrovsk district (Donetsk region), where S-300 missiles hit residential areas on January 6. Now it was possible to identify the bodies of five victims.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

Investigators examine the body fragments found, forensic scientists take biological samples and carry out identification. The three dead from the village of Rivne, Myrnohrad community have been identified — a three-year-old girl, her father and mother, 32 and 30 years old. A 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were identified in Pokrovsk.

Forensic experts continue to identify body fragments. Preliminary, 11 people and whole families died as a result of the Russian strike.