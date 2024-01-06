At least 11 people, five of them children, were killed in the Pokrovsky district as a result of the rocket attack

The number of victims from the Russian rocket attack on the Pokrovsky district has reached 11, five of them are children, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said. Another eight were injured.

Russian troops bombarded the area with S-300 missiles — the main impact was on Pokrovsk and Rivne of the Myrnograd community.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Telegram / ДСНС

In Pokrovsk, the Russians completely destroyed two private houses, one man was rescued from the rubble, they are looking for six more people under the ruins, including two children, reports the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In the village of Rivne, Myrnograd community, the Russians destroyed a house where six people lived, including three children, with a direct hit.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The distance from Pokrovsk to the front line is about 32.5 km in a straight line.