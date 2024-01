Russian troops shelled the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, six people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

Currently, a search operation is underway in Pokrovsk — one person was rescued from the rubble of the building, there may be two more under the ruins.

They are also investigating the consequences of the shooting in Rivne of the Myrnograd community — a house where a family of six lived was hit.