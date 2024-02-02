The UN Court will take up the case of “Russiaʼs distortion of the concept of genocide”

The UN International Court of Justice rejected Russiaʼs objections and will now consider Ukraineʼs lawsuit regarding Russiaʼs violation of the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide.

This was reported by Babel correspondent Oksana Kovalenko.

Ukraine appealed to the court on February 26, 2022 with a lawsuit against Russia due to the fact that the Russian Federation manipulated the convention — it justified the full-scale invasion by the fact that Ukraine allegedly committed genocide in Donbas.

The Ukrainian side asks the court, in particular, to recognize that there is no reliable evidence of genocide in Donbas, to recognize Russiaʼs full-scale attack on Ukraine as a violation of the genocide convention, and also to recognize that Russia violated the convention by recognizing the independence of the "L/DPR".

The court agreed to examine the merits of only the first claim: that Ukraine did not commit genocide in Donbas. At the same time, the court rejected most of Russiaʼs objections to the lawsuit and the courtʼs jurisdiction.

Russian high-ranking officials have insisted that President Vladimir Putinʼs words about genocide are a "rhetorical turn" that is not based on the definition of international law. The Russian Federation also tried to prove that, from a legal point of view, the UN court has no jurisdiction to consider this lawsuit of Ukraine.