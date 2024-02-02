Ukraine returned four more children from the occupied territories

The Save Ukraine team returned four more children from the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. In total, they managed to return 235 Ukrainian children.

This was reported by the “Save Ukraine” organization.

The age of the returned children is from 0 to 16 years. Now they are in one of the centers of the organization.

It also became known that Canada and Ukraine will launch a coalition to return Ukrainian children from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories. Canada will help Ukraine create legal cases for the return of children, as well as involve other countries in the coalition, in particular, work with those states that "have direct relations with Russia."