The USA and Ukraine signed a memorandum on control over the use of international aid

The USA and Ukraine signed a memorandum on monitoring the use of international aid provided to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine after a meeting in Kyiv with officials of the Pentagon Inspector Generalʼs Office.

The memorandum provides for:

exchange of relevant information to detect, confirm, and prevent fraud or corruption affecting or relating to U.S. security assistance to Ukraine;

carrying out joint measures to detect, confirm and prevent fraud and corruption;

creation of a mechanism for mutual transfer of requests related to investigations and measures within the powers and jurisdiction of the parties;

holding periodic meetings to determine priority areas of cooperation to achieve common goals.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umyerov, emphasized that strengthening control and transparency in the use of security assistance provided by partners to Ukraine is one of the priorities of the departmentʼs work. All supervisory mechanisms should be fully operational by the end of April.