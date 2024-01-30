The occupiers brought 100,000 Russians to Melitopol to suppress Ukrainian resistance

The occupiers brought almost 100,000 Russians to the occupied Melitopol, the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov,said. He emphasized that the cityʼs population had become larger than it had been before the full-scale invasion.

By February 24, 2022, about 150,000 people lived in Melitopol. Within half a year after the occupation, more than half of the citizens of Melitopol left the city for the territory controlled by Ukraine and abroad — according to Fedorovʼs approximate estimates, then 60-70 thousand citizens remained in the city.

"From that time, tourists and guest workers from Russia started coming to the city en masse. According to a local resident of Melitopol, the cityʼs population became larger than it was before the occupation, i.e. more than 150 thousand. Most of them are those who came," Ivan Fedorov said.

He emphasized that in this way the Russians are trying to extinguish the Ukrainian resistance, which continues in the occupied territories, and to change the gene pool in order to complicate the life of Ukrainians in the city.