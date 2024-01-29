Forced evacuation of two communities was announced in the Donetsk region

Forced evacuation of residents of the villages of Maryinka and Ocheretyne communities in the Donetsk region will take place.

This was announced by the head of the regional administration, Vadym Filashkin, at the meeting of the Coordination Headquarters on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law.

The evacuation concerns the villages of Antonivka, Illinka, Zoryane, Oleksandropil, Zhelanne Druhe and Mezhove, Voskhod, Novoselivka Persha, Zhelanne.

The head of Donetsk regional administration urged people to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine, especially families with children and people with health problems. "In this direction, we cooperate with international partners and friendly organizations," added Filashkin.

The Ministry of Reintegration added that it is planned to evacuate 135 people, including 73 children and 62 companions (family members). The host regions will be Zhytomyr region and Transcarpathia. There they are promised free shelter, social benefits, humanitarian aid and psychological support.