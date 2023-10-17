The police evacuated all children from 12 front-line settlements in the Donetsk region

The policemen evacuated all children from 12 front-line settlements in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on October 17.

345 children were saved. They were taken out together with their relatives during the next stage of mandatory evacuation in the Donetsk region.

Not a single child remained in the settlements:

Zalizne, New York and Pivnichne (Bakhmut district);

Yampil, Torske, Zarichne, Orikhuvatka, Nikanorivka, Malynivka, Tykhonivka, Vasyutynske, Rai-Olexandrivka (Kramatorsk district).

As of the beginning of October, 40,576 children remained in the Donetsk region. Most of them live quite far from the frontline.