Ukraine received two more LRU rocket launchers from France

As part of the "Coalition of Artillery for Ukraine", the French Ministry of Defense handed over to Ukraine two more LRU rocket launchers, which are the French alternative to the American MLRS M270.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense of France.

"France has the right to lead this coalition in view of the artillery equipment transferred to Ukraine: about thirty Caesar self-propelled guns, while we had only 75, four LRU salvo launchers, TRF1 guns and 120 mm mortars," said the head of the Artillery Coalition for Ukraine" Jean-Michel Guilloton in an interview for the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The first four Lance-roquettes unitaire of the ZSU were received in the fall of 2022.

The LRUs are equipped with an upgraded EFCS fire control system, a new navigation system (using GPS) and a new communication system.

A total of 13 out of 57 MLRS of the French army were modernized during 2011-2014. Then they were sent to the 1st Artillery Regiment.

Other combat vehicles that decided not to upgrade went into storage. Overall, France plans to replace all of its M270s by 2027.

Like the American variant, the LRU can use GMLRS family rocket-propelled high-precision projectiles, which provides it with unparalleled accuracy and a firing range of up to 80 km.