Kills in 5 minutes. Russian troops began to use new gas grenades with chemical substances at the front

Russian troops are increasingly using gas grenades with banned lethal substances at the front. Among them, there are those that kill in 5 minutes. These are RG-Vo, which were first used against Ukrainian defenders in December 2023.

A representative of the Center for Research of Trophy and Prospective Weapons, Captain of the Armed Forces Andriy Rudyk said that RG-Vo is a grenade with chloroacetophenone (CN), which is prohibited by the Geneva Protocol. Indoors or in a dugout, this substance quickly kills everyone present. Lethal toxodose — 11 mg-min/l.

"Approximately 70 drops of this gas are enough to kill an adult. Chloracetophenone is completely prohibited by the 1925 Geneva Protocol on the Prohibition of the Use in War of Asphyxiating, Poisonous or Other Similar Gases and Bacteriological Agents. And prohibited for use in combat conditions by UN General Assembly resolution A/RES/2603 Question of chemical and bacteriological (biological) weapons of 1969," Rudyk noted.

The RG-Vo trophy model demonstrated at the Military Media Center was manufactured in 2023 at a factory that has been operating since the time of the USSR. That is, Russia lied about fulfilling its obligations under the 1993 Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Rudyk said. It was supposed to destroy such weapons and related industries.

Rudyk reminded that as of January 2024, since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion, 626 attacks using chemical substances have been recorded. Until December 2023, the occupiers used K-51 and RGR grenades with an irritating effect. In December 2023, 81 cases of the use of Russian grenades with poisonous substances were recorded, which at that time was 17% of the total number since the beginning of the great war.