A court in Russia sentenced Daria Trepova to 27 years in prison. She is accused of the death of Vladlen Tatarskyi

The Second Western District Military Court sentenced Daria Trepova to 27 years in prison at an external hearing in St. Petersburg, accused of the death of "military officer" Vladlen Tatarskyi.

Mediazona writes about it.

Trepova was indicted on articles about a terrorist attack, illegal trafficking of explosives and forgery of documents. She received 18 years of imprisonment for the first, 13 years for the second, and two years for the third.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, the crime was planned by a group of unknown people who do not agree with conducting a "special military operation" on the territory of Ukraine.

Prosecutors believe that Tatarsky was killed to "intimidate society" and "create a resonance using conspiracy methods."

The prosecutorʼs office asked for 28 years in prison for Trepova.

Trepova herself pleaded not guilty to any of the articles. At the same time, she did not deny that she brought a figurine with explosives to the cafe where Tatarskyi was performing. However, the girl claims that she brought it at the request of journalist Roman Popkov, thinking that there is a recording device inside the figure.

Trepovaʼs husband, Dmitriy Rylov, demanded that Popkov confess, but instead he replied: "You will learn the truth about resistance operations when necessary."

The court sentenced the second defendant in the case, Dmitriy Kasintsev, to 21 months in prison for the fact that Trepova was hiding in his apartment after the death of Tatarsky. He was accused of concealing a particularly serious crime "by misleading the law enforcement authorities."