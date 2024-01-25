A court in Russia sentenced Daria Trepova to 27 years in prison. She is accused of the death of Vladlen Tatarskyi

The Second Western District Military Court sentenced Daria Trepova to 27 years in prison at an external hearing in St. Petersburg, accused of the death of "military officer" Vladlen Tatarskyi.
Mediazona writes about it.
Trepova was indicted on articles about a terrorist attack, illegal trafficking of explosives and forgery of documents. She received 18 years of imprisonment for the first, 13 years for the second, and two years for the third.
According to the prosecutorʼs office, the crime was planned by a group of unknown people who do not agree with conducting a "special military operation" on the territory of Ukraine.
Prosecutors believe that Tatarsky was killed to "intimidate society" and "create a resonance using conspiracy methods."
The prosecutorʼs office asked for 28 years in prison for Trepova.
Trepova herself pleaded not guilty to any of the articles. At the same time, she did not deny that she brought a figurine with explosives to the cafe where Tatarskyi was performing. However, the girl claims that she brought it at the request of journalist Roman Popkov, thinking that there is a recording device inside the figure.
Trepovaʼs husband, Dmitriy Rylov, demanded that Popkov confess, but instead he replied: "You will learn the truth about resistance operations when necessary."
The court sentenced the second defendant in the case, Dmitriy Kasintsev, to 21 months in prison for the fact that Trepova was hiding in his apartment after the death of Tatarsky. He was accused of concealing a particularly serious crime "by misleading the law enforcement authorities."
- On April 2, 2023, Russian propagandist and collaborator Vladlen Tatarsky died in St. Petersburg during his public show. He performed in an institution owned by the founder of the terrorist "Wagnerʼs PMC" group Evgeny Prigozhin. During the meeting, Daria Trepova gave Tatarsky a statuette with his image, which contained explosives. A few minutes later, it detonated.
- The so-called military blogger Vladlen Tatarskyi, whose real name is Maksym Fomin, was originally from Makiivka, Donetsk region. Since 2011, he was in Horlivka prison for robbery, but after the Russian invasion in 2014, he escaped and began fighting as part of Russian militants against Ukraine. With the beginning of a full-scale war, the collaborator became a "warlord" and called on Russia to kill as many Ukrainians as possible, to commit genocide and violence.