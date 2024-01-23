Mazepa businessman was released from pre-trial detention center on bail of UAH 21 million

Businessman, owner of the Concorde Capital investment company Ihor Mazepa was released from custody on bail, the companyʼs press service informed Forbes. Before that, his bail was reduced from 350 million hryvnias to 21 million hryvnias.

The businessman is suspected of embezzling strategic lands of the Kyiv HPP. Proceedings regarding this device were started back in January 2022.

According to the SBI, since then, 12 people involved in the embezzlement have been identified — these are not only local officials and officials of the State Geocadastre of Kyiv region, but also well-known businessmen-developers. Among those who have already received suspicions are three businessmen, in particular Ihor Mazepa, whom the SBI considers the initiator of the scheme.