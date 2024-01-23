EU countries reached a political agreement on the use of frozen Russian assets

The countries of the European Union have reached a political agreement on the use of profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

This was announced by the EUʼs high representative for foreign policy and security policy, Josep Borrell, at a press conference following the results of the meeting of the Council of the EU at the level of foreign ministers.

"On the frozen Russian assets, we have a political agreement to complete the work based on the proposal that we presented in December, which focuses on the profits from the frozen Russian assets," Borrell said.

According to him, the discussion will continue at the level of ambassadors.

Borrell added that he is making efforts to have this decision approved before the next meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs (according to the agenda of the EU Council, the next meeting of foreign ministers will take place on February 19).