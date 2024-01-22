Air defense shot down 8 drones overnight

On the night of January 22, air defense forces shot down all 8 launched Shahed drones, the Air Force reported.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The drones were shot down within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions. The Russians launched them from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region.

Three drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration, said. There are no casualties. Debris fell on the territory of the enterprise — a fire broke out there, which was extinguished by rescuers. It also damaged the building.