The occupiers hit Kurakhovo, in Donetsk region, from "Grad" — as a result, a 31-year-old man died and another person was injured.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

The impact damaged a kindergarten and several private houses. A fire broke out there, which the rescuers have already extinguished. The exact consequences of the attack are being established.