Romanian farmers unblocked the traffic of trucks through the checkpoints “Porubne” and “Diacove”

Romanian farmers unblocked the checkpoints "Siret — Porubne" and "Halmeu — Dyakove". The movement of trucks is free both for entry and exit from Ukraine.

According to the State Border Service, border crossing is carried out as usual. There is an electronic queue for trucks.

On Friday, January 19, farmers stopped blocking the "Vikova-de-Sous" checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian "Krasnoilska". However, trucks can pass through this point only empty.