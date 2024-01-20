Romanian farmers unblocked the traffic of trucks through the checkpoints “Porubne” and “Diacove”

Romanian farmers unblocked the checkpoints "Siret — Porubne" and "Halmeu — Dyakove". The movement of trucks is free both for entry and exit from Ukraine.
According to the State Border Service, border crossing is carried out as usual. There is an electronic queue for trucks.
On Friday, January 19, farmers stopped blocking the "Vikova-de-Sous" checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian "Krasnoilska". However, trucks can pass through this point only empty.
- A few days ago , the Romanian government agreed to compensate farmers for damages caused by imports from Ukraine, in particular, to mark grain and other goods, as well as to conduct electronic monitoring of sealing with the help of GPS in the port of Constanța. One of the farmersʼ representatives at the negotiations said that the signed agreement does not mean an immediate end to the protests, as negotiations with transporters are still pending. Romanian media reported that the government presented the first package of measures to help farmers and truckers.
- Also recently, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary demanded from the European Union to introduce import duties on grain from Ukraine. The European Commission refused them, but plans to propose new trade measures for Ukraine next week.