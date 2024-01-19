Romanian farmers stopped blocking the Vicovu-de-Sus checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Krasnoilsk.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Trucks and cars are allowed to pass as usual, but the State Security Service reminds that trucks can pass through this Ukrainian point only empty.

The checkpoint Siret, which is opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint Porubne, remains blocked.

The day before, the Romanians blocked the crossing point "Halmeu — Dyakove" with the help of large agricultural machinery.