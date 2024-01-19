Romanian farmers stopped blocking the Vicovu-de-Sus checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Krasnoilsk.
This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.
Trucks and cars are allowed to pass as usual, but the State Security Service reminds that trucks can pass through this Ukrainian point only empty.
The checkpoint Siret, which is opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint Porubne, remains blocked.
The day before, the Romanians blocked the crossing point "Halmeu — Dyakove" with the help of large agricultural machinery.
- A few days ago, the Romanian government agreed to compensate farmers for the damage caused by imports from Ukraine, in particular to mark grain and other goods, as well as to conduct electronic monitoring of sealing with the help of GPS in the port of Constanța. One of the farmersʼ representatives at the negotiations said that the signed agreement does not mean an immediate end to the protests, as negotiations with transporters are still pending.