Romanian farmers blocked the crossing point “Halmeu — Diakove”

Romanian farmers blocked the crossing point on the border with Ukraine "Halmeu—Diakove" with the help of agricultural machinery.

This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Romanians block traffic for trucks. That is why the movement to the exit from Ukraine is suspended in order to prevent the passage of passenger cars from being blocked.

It is not known how long the blockade of "Halmeu — Diakove" will last. About 10 trucks are waiting to leave Ukraine, and there are 607 vehicles in "eCherha", state online tool for queues.

Also, the farmers did not stop partially blocking the movement of trucks through the checkpoints "Siret" and "Vicovu-de-Sus" on the border with Ukraine.