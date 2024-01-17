Romanian farmers have still not lifted the blockade of two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine

Romanian farmers did not stop partially blocking the movement of trucks through the checkpoints "Siret" and "Vicovu de Sous" on the border with Ukraine.

Ihor Zarudnev, assistant chief of the Chernivtsi border detachment, told Ukrinform about this.

According to him, the blocking of trucks at the "Siret" checkpoint continues for the third day in a row, and this night the blocking of truck traffic did not stop at the "Vicovu-de-Sous" checkpoint either.

"Just an hour ago, the first batch of 10 trucks was delivered to us from the Romanian side. Trucks are still not registered for departure from Ukraine due to blocking," Zarudnev said.

Ukrainian border guards currently do not know when the blocking will end and the checkpoints will begin to operate as normal.

The day before, the Romanian government agreed to compensate farmers for losses caused by imports from Ukraine, in particular to mark grain and other goods, as well as to conduct electronic monitoring of sealing with the help of GPS in the port of Constanța.

One of the farmersʼ representatives at the negotiations said that the signed agreement does not mean an immediate end to the protests, as negotiations with transporters are still pending.