The first mobile pharmacy was launched in Ukraine

The first mobile pharmacy opened in Kharkiv region. Medicines will be delivered to 80 settlements where there are no stationary pharmacies.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health Protection.

Patients will receive information about the arrival of the mobile pharmacy from their family doctor or local authority. The route will be built according to the needs of communities identified by family doctors and taking into account the security situation in the region.

Mobile pharmacies will dispense medicines both by prescription and over-the-counter, and the assortment will be determined by the licensee. All prescription drugs will be dispensed only by prescription — both paper and electronic. Narcotics, psychotropic substances and precursors will not be sold in mobile pharmacies.

Mobile pharmacies will work in the form of a vehicle — on the external surfaces there will be the inscription "Mobile pharmacy point" and information about belonging to a certain licensee (pharmacy, pharmacy chain or other subjects with appropriate licenses). The vehicle must have a cash register, refrigeration equipment, temperature and humidity control.

In addition, during the period of martial law, mobile pharmacies will be able to work in front-line territories and in emergency zones.