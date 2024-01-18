The first mobile pharmacy was launched in Ukraine

The first mobile pharmacy opened in Kharkiv region. Medicines will be delivered to 80 settlements where there are no stationary pharmacies.
This was reported by the Ministry of Health Protection.
Patients will receive information about the arrival of the mobile pharmacy from their family doctor or local authority. The route will be built according to the needs of communities identified by family doctors and taking into account the security situation in the region.
Mobile pharmacies will dispense medicines both by prescription and over-the-counter, and the assortment will be determined by the licensee. All prescription drugs will be dispensed only by prescription — both paper and electronic. Narcotics, psychotropic substances and precursors will not be sold in mobile pharmacies.
Mobile pharmacies will work in the form of a vehicle — on the external surfaces there will be the inscription "Mobile pharmacy point" and information about belonging to a certain licensee (pharmacy, pharmacy chain or other subjects with appropriate licenses). The vehicle must have a cash register, refrigeration equipment, temperature and humidity control.
In addition, during the period of martial law, mobile pharmacies will be able to work in front-line territories and in emergency zones.
- In December 2023, the Ministry of Reintegration announced plans to launch mobile pharmacies on the basis of Ukrposhta in frontline districts. According to the plan, licensed warehouses should be opened at the key sorting facilities of Ukrposhta (Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi) in order to quickly deliver medicines to any populated place, and the program "Affordable Medicines" will be integrated into mobile points of Ukrposhta.
- As of February 1, Ukrposhta will start delivering medicine to de-occupied and front-line areas as part of a pilot project. The service should solve the problem of affordable medicines on 100% of the territory of Ukraine already in the first half of 2024.