”Ukrposhta” will deliver medicines to the de-occupied and front-line territories. The pilot project will start on February 1

As of February 1, Ukrposhta will start delivering medicine to de-occupied and front-line areas as part of a pilot project. The service should solve the problem of affordable medicines on 100% of the territory of Ukraine already in the first half of 2024.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

"Ukrposhta" will receive a license to sell medicines in existing stationary and mobile post offices. They are currently looking for suitable premises to open the first licensed warehouse in Kyiv for such new tasks and are recruiting pharmacists who will be responsible for dispensing prescription drugs. It is also planned to launch a hotline for processing requests from people.