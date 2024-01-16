The Poles unblocked the movement of trucks through the checkpoint “Yagodin — Dorogusk”

At 20:00 on January 16, the blockade of the movement of trucks through the checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorogusk" on the border between Ukraine and Poland stopped. Polish carriers ended the protest.
This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.
Registration and passage of goods vehicles across the border in both directions takes place as usual.
Prior to that, the strikers had unblocked the checkpoints "Korchova — Krakowiec" and "Rava-Ruska — Grebenne".
The blockade was lifted after the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland signed an agreement with the strikers. Previously, the blockade was stopped until March 1.
- Since November 6, Polish carriers have started a strike on the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of freight transport: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin". The main demand of carriers is the cancellation of the so-called transport visa-free for Ukrainian international carriers. On December 27, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland is close to ending the blockade of the Ukrainian border.
- In addition to transporters, Polish farmers also blocked the border. They restricted the movement of trucks at the Sheghini-Medyka checkpoint, demanding subsidies for the purchase of corn and leaving the agricultural tax unchanged. However, after negotiations with the new government, on January 7, they abandoned the border blockade.
