The Poles unblocked the movement of trucks through the checkpoint “Yagodin — Dorogusk”

At 20:00 on January 16, the blockade of the movement of trucks through the checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorogusk" on the border between Ukraine and Poland stopped. Polish carriers ended the protest.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Registration and passage of goods vehicles across the border in both directions takes place as usual.

Prior to that, the strikers had unblocked the checkpoints "Korchova — Krakowiec" and "Rava-Ruska — Grebenne".

The blockade was lifted after the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland signed an agreement with the strikers. Previously, the blockade was stopped until March 1.