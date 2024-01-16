Polish strikers unblocked two important border checkpoints

Polish carriers have unblocked the checkpoints "Korchova — Krakowiec" and "Rava-Ruska — Hrebenne", which are one of the three large cargo checkpoints on the border between Ukraine and Poland.
This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.
Before that, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland signed an agreement with the organizers of the blockade, according to which the carriers will suspend the protest until March 1.
Registration and border crossing of passenger cars and buses takes place as usual.
- Since November 6, Polish carriers have started a strike at the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of freight transport: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Hrebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorohusk — Yahodyn". The main demand of carriers is the cancellation of the so-called transport visa-free for Ukrainian international carriers. On December 27, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland is close to ending the blockade of the Ukrainian border.
- In addition to truckers, Polish farmers also blocked the border. They restricted the movement of trucks at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, demanding subsidies for the purchase of corn and leaving the agricultural tax unchanged. However, after negotiations with the new government, on January 7, they abandoned the border blockade.
- On January 16, Polish transporters who blocked checkpoints on the border with Ukraine reached an agreement with the government and agreed to suspend their protest in three settlements — Korchova, Hrebenne, Dorohusk. According to the agreement, the blockade will be lifted by March 1. During this time, the Polish government undertakes to solve the problems of carriers.