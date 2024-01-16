Polish strikers unblocked two important border checkpoints

Polish carriers have unblocked the checkpoints "Korchova — Krakowiec" and "Rava-Ruska — Hrebenne", which are one of the three large cargo checkpoints on the border between Ukraine and Poland.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Before that, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland signed an agreement with the organizers of the blockade, according to which the carriers will suspend the protest until March 1.

Registration and border crossing of passenger cars and buses takes place as usual.