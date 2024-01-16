The next meeting of the Rammstein contact group will be held on January 23

A new meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine ("Ramstein" format) will be held on January 23. It will be held in a virtual format.

This was reported by the press service of the Pentagon, referring to the conversation between the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and the United States, Rustem Umyerov and Lloyd Austin.

This is the first conversation between the defense ministers after the hospitalization of Lloyd Austin. They also discussed the situation "on the ground". Lloyd Austin emphasized that the United States and a coalition of allies and partners are committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.