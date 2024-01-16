The court arrested the judge of the district court in Odesa. There they exposed the scheme of illegal departure of men abroad

The higher anti-corruption court arrested Oleksandr Boyarskyi, the judge of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky city-district court, with the possibility of release on bail in the amount of 1 million 59 thousand hryvnias. Boyarskyi is suspected of receiving a bribe.

"Graty" media outlet writes about it.

Judge Boyarskyi is suspected of having received a bribe of $1,500. For this, the judge allegedly settled the claim that the plaintiffʼs minor child lives with him without a mother — this decision allowed the man to evade mobilization.

Judge Oleksandr Boyarskyi of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky City District Court is suspected of having received a bribe of $1,500.

In a comment to journalists after the meeting, Boyarskyi said that he "admits his guilt." According to him, he took the bribe at the request of his friend and colleague. He refused to give his last name. According to Boyarskyi, a colleague asked to make a decision for a bribe for his acquaintance.

Boyarskyi says he is going to pay the bail. According to him, friends have already collected the required amount.

In the NGL.media investigation, it is claimed that more than 850 such decisions were made in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky City District Court for the year 2023. The investigation claims that almost all such decisions were made by only four judges of this court: Chairman Oleksandr Boyarskyi (364), Serhiy Savytskyi (312), Valentyn Zaveryukha (124) and Yulia Shevchuk (30). The media considers Oleksandr Boyarskyi, the former chairman of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky City District Court, to be the organizer of such a scheme to evade mobilization.