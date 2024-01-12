The SCJ authorized the arrest of the judge of the Odesa District Court. There they exposed the scheme of illegal departure of men abroad

The Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) allowed the arrest of a judge of one of the district courts of Odesa, where a scheme was previously discovered. It allowed men of draft age to avoid mobilization and illegally leave Ukraine. The judge himself is suspected of receiving a bribe.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

The investigation alleges that the judge received $1 500 for a promise to rule on parental custody of a minor child. A man could use such a decision to avoid mobilization and as a reason to go abroad with a child.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in 2022-2023, more than 1 000 such decisions were rendered in this court. In addition, it turned out that there were cases of men traveling abroad without accompanying a child, determining the childʼs place of residence in the temporarily occupied territory, forging procedural documents from plaintiffs and interfering with the system of automated distribution of court cases.

In the NGL.media investigation, they claim that it is about the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky City District Court in Odesa. The publication writes that almost all such decisions were made by only four judges of this court: chairman Oleksandr Boyarskyi (364), Serhii Savytskyi (312), Valentyn Zaveryukha (124) and Yulia Shevchuk (30). The publication considers that the former chairman of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky City District Court Oleksandr Boyarskyi is the organizer of such a scheme to evade mobilization.