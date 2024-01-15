Since 2014, Great Britain has trained more than 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014, Great Britain has helped to train more than 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Grant Shapps, in his speech about the countryʼs defense plans.

"We gathered about 10 countries to help Ukrainians train here in Great Britain. And today I can announce that more than 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained under our programs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014," said Shapps.

Britain is a leader in training the Ukrainian military. The country was the first to provide Ukraine with NLAW anti-tank missile systems, the first to provide modern tanks, and the first to send long-range missiles. Now, Shapps said, Britain will also become the largest supplier of drones to Ukraine.

He also commented on the bilateral defense agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain.

"It formalizes our support in everything from intelligence sharing to medical and military training. And that means weʼre taking the first giant step toward a partnership that will last a century," Shapps said.

The British Defense Minister added that 2024 should be a "turning point", and for Ukraine it will be a year when "the fate of its people" can be decided.