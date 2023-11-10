Britain completed the training of 30 000 Ukrainian soldiers ahead of schedule

The United Kingdom has completed the training of 30 000 Ukrainian military personnel as part of the Interflex program ahead of schedule, achieving its goal seven weeks earlier than planned.

"Great Britain trained more Ukrainian recruits than promised — today we fulfilled the plan to train 30 000 soldiers per year 7 weeks ahead of schedule. We have engaged international partners and can be proud of the real changes we are making for the freedom of Ukraine here in Great Britain," Defense Minister Grant Shapps wrote on X (Twitter).

The website of the British government states that 30 000 soldiers have been trained since June 2022. In total, since 2014, instructors have already trained 52 000 Ukrainians.

The Interflex training program involving specialists from Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Australia started in early 2022. It covered weapons handling, first aid on the battlefield, patrol tactics and much more.

Britain is a leader in training the Ukrainian military.