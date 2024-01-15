In Ukraine, 77 occupiers have already been sentenced for war crimes

In Ukraine, 77 Russian occupiers received sentences for war crimes committed in Ukraine, another 477 were suspected of committing war crimes.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this at the fourth meeting of national security advisors and foreign policy advisors of state leaders regarding the implementation of the Peace Formula.

During the panel dedicated to subject 7 of the Peace Formula "Restoration of Justice", the partners heard the testimony of Ukrainians about war crimes committed by the Russian military. In particular, a 16-year-old boy told how his father was shot right before his eyes, and a young woman was sexually assaulted by a Russian serviceman.

"We are building our network of comprehensive responsibility for all crimes of the aggressor. We have already notified 477 people of suspicion of committing war crimes, 77 people have been convicted," Andriy Kostin said.

Also, the International Center for Prosecution for the Crime of Aggression has already begun its work — a key stage on the way to the establishment of the Special Tribunal.