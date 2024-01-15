The Ukrainian intelligence: Russiaʼs missile strikes are aimed at the defense-industrial complex

This winter, the Russian occupiers are launching missiles at Ukraine not to attack the energy sector — now their target is the defense-industrial complex.

This was reported by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Russia has now focused on the destruction of infrastructure facilities, primarily the defense-industrial complex, headquarters, control systems, and individual units on the front line.

"The weapons used by Russia, in particular the Kinzhals, are very inaccurate. And, unfortunately, it is mostly the civilian population that suffers from them," said Skibitsky and added that the occupiers are not achieving their goals.

Vadym Skibitsky noted that although the Russians are not currently attacking energy facilities, they are still monitoring their condition. Occupants analyzed the results of strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in 2022-2023 and identified the most critical ones that can be damaged by missiles or drones. The threat to the power system remains.