During the morning missile attack on Ukraine, half of the six Daggers launched did not reach their targets, Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said on the air of the telethon.

Yuriy Ignat noted that during todayʼs shelling, another 20 air attack vehicles also failed to reach their targets — they either fell in an open area, blew up in the air, or were silenced by Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment.

"Missiles in the Russian Federation are becoming of lower quality and do not reach their targets. The same applies to kamikaze drones. Letʼs hope that this trend will continue in the future," added Ignat.

His words can be confirmed by the fall of one of the Russian missiles in the Krasnodar Territory — it did not reach Ukraine.

This morning, local residents began to report the debris found in the field.

The operative headquarters in the Krasnodar region called the find "fragments of an unidentified device." Local authorities closed the section of the highway between the Leningrad and Pavliv districts "for special events."