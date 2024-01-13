Air defense forces destroyed 8 cruise missiles. In total, the Russians fired 40 air targets over Ukraine

In the morning, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 40 aerial targets. Air defense forces destroyed eight cruise missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In general, the Russians released in Ukraine:

7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles;

3 Shahed drones;

6 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

up to 12 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

6 Kh-22 cruise missiles;

2 Kh-31P guided air missiles;

4 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Initially, the Air Force reported that the Russians had launched Iskander-M missiles from Crimea, but later denied this.

Also, more than 20 of all the listed means of air attack, which were not included in the downed statistics, did not reach their goals due to the active countermeasures of the means of radio-electronic warfare.