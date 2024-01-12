The US has suspended defense aid to Ukraine

Aid to Ukraine from the United States of America has been suspended until Congress approves new funding.
This was stated by the coordinator of the US National Security Council John Kirby.
According to him, on December 27, 2023, the States provided the last package of military aid for which they had enough money.
"The aid we provided has now stopped. The attacks carried out by the Russians are only intensifying. And now, as I said before, theyʼre using North Korean ballistic missiles to do their dirty work," Kirby noted.
- On October 20, 2023, US President Joe Biden submitted a request to Congress for additional funding in the amount of approximately $106 billion. It, in particular, provided for aid to Ukraine ($61.4 billion, the largest package) and Israel ($14.3 billion), which was attacked by militants of the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7, as well as providing funds for the security of the US southern border.
- On November 15, the House of Representatives passed a temporary bill to avoid a shutdown. On the same day, the document without funding from Ukraine and Israel was approved by the US Senate, and on November 16, Biden signed it.
- On December 6, the bill did not pass a procedural vote in the US Senate. The document has been blocked because Republicans have pushed for tougher immigration controls at the US-Mexico border. Biden called the Republicansʼ refusal to support the bill "political blackmail," noting that "the stakes are too high and the consequences are too significant."