The US has suspended defense aid to Ukraine

Aid to Ukraine from the United States of America has been suspended until Congress approves new funding.

This was stated by the coordinator of the US National Security Council John Kirby.

According to him, on December 27, 2023, the States provided the last package of military aid for which they had enough money.

"The aid we provided has now stopped. The attacks carried out by the Russians are only intensifying. And now, as I said before, theyʼre using North Korean ballistic missiles to do their dirty work," Kirby noted.