The National Police seized almost three tons of drugs in 2023

During 2023, the National Police seized almost three tons of drugs, the total value of which at black market prices exceeds 785 million hryvnias.
This was reported by the press service of the NPU.
The police seized prohibited substances on the following scales:
- 1.8 tons of cannabis;
- almost 800 kg of poppy straw;
- about 5 kg of cocaine and 10 kg of methadone;
- 226 kg of Alpha-PVP salts;
- 64 kg of amphetamine and 10 kg of MDMA.
The law enforcement officers sent indictments to the court within the framework of 32,000 criminal proceedings.
Also, during the year, they uncovered about 450 drug dens, notified 20,000 people of their suspicions, and liquidated a hundred drug laboratories.
- During 2023, a record amount of cocaine was seized in Germany — almost 35 tons. In August, Spain also seized a record amount of cocaine — 9.5 tons. Drugs were hidden, in particular, in bananas.