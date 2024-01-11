The National Police seized almost three tons of drugs in 2023

During 2023, the National Police seized almost three tons of drugs, the total value of which at black market prices exceeds 785 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the NPU.

The police seized prohibited substances on the following scales:

1.8 tons of cannabis;

almost 800 kg of poppy straw;

about 5 kg of cocaine and 10 kg of methadone;

226 kg of Alpha-PVP salts;

64 kg of amphetamine and 10 kg of MDMA.

The law enforcement officers sent indictments to the court within the framework of 32,000 criminal proceedings.