The Ukrainian passport rose two positions in the ranking of “Henley & Partners”

The Ukrainian foreign passport took 32nd place in the “Henley & Partners” international ranking, which reflects changes in the visa-free regime of countries around the world. There are 104 places in total.

Currently, Ukrainians can travel without a visa or obtain one upon arrival in 148 countries. Ukraine is among the five countries with the greatest improvement in the rating over the last 10 years (net total increase — 21 positions).

Saint Lucia and Grenada share the 32nd place in the rating along with Ukraine. The passports of citizens of France, Italy, Germany, Japan, Singapore and Spain occupy the first places in the ranking — they can visit 194 countries of the world without a visa. At the same time, Russia is in 51st place, and Belarus is in 64th place.

The last three places in the rating were occupied by Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.