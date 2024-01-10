The President signed draft laws on the exemption from VAT and customs duties of EW complexes and plates for armored personnel carriers

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft laws on exemption from value-added tax (VAT) and customs duties of radio-electronic warfare complexes and plates for body armor for the army.

This is discussed in the cards of draft laws No. 10341 and No. 10342.

Draft Law No. 10341 provides for changes in Clause 32 of Subsection 2 of Chapter XX "Transitional Provisions" of the Tax Code on the peculiarities of importing goods into the customs territory of Ukraine for security and defense purposes.

From now on, goods received by law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, security and defense forces will not be taxed until the end of martial law.

Meanwhile, Law No. 10342 provides for amendments to the Customs Code of Ukraine on exemption from import duty taxation of certain defense goods.