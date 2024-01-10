“Ukroboronprom” became a partner of Lithuanian defense companies

State concern "Ukroboronprom" starts a partnership with innovative defense companies of Lithuania. These are NT Service, Brolis Semiconductors, RSI Europe and DMEXS.

The press service writes about it.

These four Lithuanian companies create sights, modern thermal imaging systems for remote initiation of detonation, EW and communication equipment, etc.

The partnership letters were signed on January 10 during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Vilnius.

"We continue to work on deepening the cooperation of the domestic defense industry with innovative foreign companies, in particular in the field of EW and unmanned systems," noted General Director of “Ukroboronprom” Herman Smetanin.