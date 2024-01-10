Poland opposed the expansion of duty-free trade with Ukraine

Minister of Agriculture Czesław Siekierski wrote a letter to the European Commissioner for Trade, in which he expressed "categorically against" the expansion of duty-free trade with Ukraine.
This is reported by the Polish publication RMF FM, which has obtained the letter.
According to the minister, the complete liberalization of trade introduced by the EU after the start of a full-scale war had a "counterproductive effect." He added that problems with excessive imports also apply to sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruits (especially frozen raspberries) and apple concentrate.
As an example, Siekierski cited a 20-fold increase in the import of Ukrainian sugar. He supported the exclusion of sugar, poultry and eggs from the EUʼs free trade regulations.
The Polish minister believes that negotiations should be started with Kyiv "on gradual mutual liberalization, which will be accompanied by the gradual bringing of Ukrainian agriculture to EU standards and law."
Czesław Siekierski also announced Polandʼs return to negotiations within the EU Coordination Platform, where Ukraine, the European Commission and Ukraineʼs neighboring countries participate. The previous government refused to participate because the European Commission did not extend the EU embargo on Ukrainian grain.
Meanwhile, Brussels is working on a resolution to extend trade liberalization with Ukraine until June 2025.
- On January 4, the Minister of Agriculture of Poland Czesław Siekierski stated that the border with Ukraine will not be unblocked now, and the embargo on Ukrainian products is indefinite. On the same day, farmers from the "Deceited Village" initiative renewed the blockade of the "Medyka-Sheghini" crossing on the border with Ukraine. They are holding it until November 23, 2023 and only stopped it for the Christmas and New Year holidays. According to the leader of the protestors Roman Kondruv they will let through three trucks per hour, and the protest will initially last until February 3.
- Farmers want more subsidies for corn producers, more money for liquidity loans and keeping the farm tax at its current level in 2024. Written guarantees are required from the authorities.