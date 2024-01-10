Poland opposed the expansion of duty-free trade with Ukraine

Minister of Agriculture Czesław Siekierski wrote a letter to the European Commissioner for Trade, in which he expressed "categorically against" the expansion of duty-free trade with Ukraine.

This is reported by the Polish publication RMF FM, which has obtained the letter.

According to the minister, the complete liberalization of trade introduced by the EU after the start of a full-scale war had a "counterproductive effect." He added that problems with excessive imports also apply to sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruits (especially frozen raspberries) and apple concentrate.