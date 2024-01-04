Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the checkpoint “Medyka — Shehyni”

Polish farmers renewed the blocking of the checkpoint "Medyka — Shehyni". The protest will last until February 3.

This was reported by the State Border Service and Radio Liberty.

Protesters will pass three trucks per hour, without delay — cars with tires and perishable goods. Passenger cars and buses move as usual.

In this direction, about 800 trucks are currently waiting to enter Ukraine on the territory of Poland.

The farmers say the protest will continue until the Polish government meets their demands. They, in particular, demand subsidies for the purchase of corn and leave the agricultural tax unchanged.