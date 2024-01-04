Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the checkpoint “Medyka — Shehyni”

Polish farmers renewed the blocking of the checkpoint "Medyka — Shehyni". The protest will last until February 3.
This was reported by the State Border Service and Radio Liberty.
Protesters will pass three trucks per hour, without delay — cars with tires and perishable goods. Passenger cars and buses move as usual.
In this direction, about 800 trucks are currently waiting to enter Ukraine on the territory of Poland.
The farmers say the protest will continue until the Polish government meets their demands. They, in particular, demand subsidies for the purchase of corn and leave the agricultural tax unchanged.
- Farmers from the "Deceived village" initiative began to block the "Medyka-Shehyni" crossing on November 23, 2023. Among other things, they demand subsidies for the purchase of corn and leave the agricultural tax unchanged. On December 24, 2023, Polish farmers unblocked the "Medyka-Shehyni" checkpoint, but promised to resume the blockade after the holidays.
- Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland is getting closer to ending the blockade of the Ukrainian border. The Polish Prime Minister noted that, most likely, all the demands of the long-distance protesters will not be fulfilled, but further decisions of the government will allow to "discharge emotions" and lift the blockade at the border.