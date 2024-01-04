Minister of Agriculture of Poland: The embargo on Ukrainian products will be indefinite

The border with Ukraine will not be unblocked now, and the embargo on Ukrainian products is indefinite.

This was stated by Polish Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Siekierski at a press conference after a meeting with representatives of the All-Polish Association of Farmersʼ Unions.

According to him, negotiations with farmers-demonstrators, who are blocking checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, are important for working out the best solutions, but legal consolidation of any of their demands will take time. He emphasized that it is necessary to help Ukraine, but in such a way as not to harm the profitability of Polish agricultural production.

He added that he is ready to implement his promises to farmers.

Previously, Siekierski said that the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland will remain in place until relevant rules are developed at the level of the European Union.