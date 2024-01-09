Ukraine increased its monthly exports through Romania

Ukraine increased its monthly export through Romania from two million tons to three.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with his Romanian colleague Klaus Iohannis.

The presidents discussed ways to increase the capacity of border crossings to reach the target of four million tons.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Romania for supporting the decision to start negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and for its willingness to share the experience of European integration.

The Ukrainian president also informed Yohannis about the continuation of Russian air terror, stressing the importance of further cooperation with partners to strengthen Ukraineʼs air shield.

The parties also talked about bilateral cooperation, including the training program for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, and agreed to work on bilateral security guarantees based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration.