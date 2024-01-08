A delegation was formed in Ukraine for negotiations on security guarantees

President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the formation of a delegation to participate in negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine.

This is stated in order No. 2/2024-rp.

The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak was appointed as the head of the delegation. The delegation also included:

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov;

The deputy head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva;

The Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin;

The ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anton Korynevych;

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko;

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk;

The deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Roman Mashovets;

The deputy minister of Justice Iryna Mudra;

The first deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk;

The deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi;

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov;

The deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Ihor Fomenko;

The deputy head of the department of Euro-Atlantic Integration and International Security of the Department for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the OP Ihor Baranetskyi;

The director of the Department of International Defense Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Hennadiy Kovalenko;

The deputy head of the department, the head of the Department of Strategic Analysis of National Security and Defense of the Department of National Security and Defense of the OP Vitaliy Martyniuk.

The head of the delegation may, in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, make changes to the composition of the delegation and involve advisers, experts, and technical workers.

What are security guarantees?

On July 12, 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps. Currently, 30 countries have joined the "security guarantees".